Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Five British soldiers from the U.S.-led international coalition in eastern Syria have been killed in combat during a clash with ISIS terrorists, Al-Watan newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, the ISIS fighters took advantage of a sandstorm to counter-attack the positions of the Democratic Syrian Forces Arab-Kurdish groups, that in turn are assisted by the British troops. The battle took place near the Esh Shafaa settlement.

Several other British soldiers were wounded and hospitalized in Haseka, according to the report.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan