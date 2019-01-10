Seismic protection authorities refute online rumors on earthquake danger

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is refuting online rumors on an upcoming powerful earthquake that will allegedly hit in Armenian territory.

“The Regional Service of Seismic Protection of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is officially announcing that there are absolutely no grounds for spreading such an information,” the ministry said, referring to online rumors. “Such [rumors] often appear online in pursuance of a goal of creating panic.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan