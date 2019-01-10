Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass closed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 10, as of 09:30, the roads of Gavar, Artik-Aragats, Goris-Sisian and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice, reports Armenpress.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed due to snowstorm and low visibility.

All the remaining roads of inter-state and republican significance are open.

Clearing operations are underway.

