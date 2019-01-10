LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1859.00, copper price stood at $5922.00, lead price stood at $1952.00, nickel price stood at $11135.00, tin price stood at $19775.00, zinc price stood at $2485.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 4.55% to $42000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.