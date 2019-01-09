There are closed roads in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informs that on January 9 by 18:30 some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass.

Vardenyats Pass and Madina-Verin Getashen roadway are closed.

Sotk-Karvachar roadway is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for other types of vehicles.

All the intercommunity roadways of Ashotsk and Amasia villiages of Shirak Province, as well as Yerevan-Aparan roadway (M-3) are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed in some places on the roadways of Aragats region, Aragatsotn Province and of Ashotsk region, Shirak Province.

It is recommended to all drivers to drive to Provinces exceptionally on winter tires.

According to the information received from the Agency of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

According to the information received from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Republic of North Ossetia, there are 130 trucks and 40 passenger cars accumulated on the Russian part.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan