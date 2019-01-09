Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-01-19

YEREVAN, 9 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 january, USD exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 484.79 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.11 drams to 555.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.24 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 618.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 72.17 drams to 20051.07 drams. Silver price down by 1.50 drams to 243.77 drams. Platinum price down by 35.65 drams to 12780.81 drams.