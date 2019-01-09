UAE Vice President invites Armenian military to participate at IDEX 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister David Tonoyan held a meeting on January 9 with UAE Ambassador Jassim Mohammed Al Qasemi, the defense ministry said.

Opportunities of expanding defense cooperation between Armenia and the UAE were discussed at the meeting.

Tonoyan attached importance to the necessity of placing cooperation on planned and contractual basis.

The Ambassador conveyed to Tonoyan the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, to participate in the IDEX 2019 international conference and exhibition February 17-21.

The Armenian defense minister accepted the invitation and said that in addition to participating, the Armenian delegation will present its military-industrial production, and the Guard of Honor of the Armenian military and the military orchestra will participate in the ceremonial part of the event.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan