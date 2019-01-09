Police Chief orders officers to escort vehicles transporting recruits following January 8 incident

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police said from now on the vehicles transporting military recruits from commissariats to central stations will have officers on board. The announcement comes a day after an incident when a group of motorists blocked the road of a bus and attacked it. An investigation is currently underway with one suspect already in custody.

“We inform that in order to rule out incidents similar to yesterday’s one police officers will from now on be on board transportation vehicles carrying rectuits, as ordered by the police chief,” police said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan