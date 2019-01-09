Georgia extends school holidays as precaution against influenza spread

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian Ministry of Education has decided to extend school holidays until January 19 citing health precautions, Gruziya Online reports.

“Despite the fact that the influenza indicators don’t show a pandemic, the ministry finds it expedient to extend the winter holidays in public education facilities until January 19,” the ministry was quoted as saying in a statement by the media outlet.

The ministry said they will follow the current situation meanwhile and inform on further developments.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan