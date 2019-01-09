Prosecutors file peremptory challenge of judge in Kocharyan bail case

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The court hearing on former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s motion requesting to be released on bail has adjourned.

The prosecutor and the investigator have filed a peremptory challenge of the judge and the court will deliver the decision on January 10, Kocharyan’s attorney told reporters.

The grounds for filing the motion requesting the recusal of the judge is the fact that this judge had earlier declared a peremptory challenge for an unrelated defendant in the March 1 case, citing conflicts of interests based on family relation.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two police officers, during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan