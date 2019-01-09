Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass


YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 9, as of 15:00, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Sevan, Jermuk, Dilijan towns and Akhuryan village.

The ministry told Armenpress that the road from the Armenian Alphabet Monument to Mirak is difficult to pass due to snowstorm and low visibility.

Talin-Mastara-Akhuryan, Kapan-Kajaran highways are partly covered with clear ice.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed due to snowstorm.

All the remaining roads of inter-state and republican significance are open.

Clearing operations are underway.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




