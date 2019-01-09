Government allocates nearly 4,000,000,000 drams for more than 200 priority projects in provinces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The government continues restoration and improvement of priority problems related to water supply, irrigation water systems, education, culture, healthcare, road construction, housing, agricultural equipment and other fields in provinces of Armenia.

The works are coordinated by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development.

In 2018, the government allocated from its reserve fund 3 billion 975 million drams to the Territorial Development Foundation of Armenia and provincial authorities for the implementation of 216 different projects. The deadline for the projects is December 20, 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan