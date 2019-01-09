Military Police officers to carry out patrol service in airports

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Military Police officers of Armenia will carry out a 24-hour patrol service in Zvartnots and Gyumri airports within the frames of the mandatory military conscription in order to welcome the conscripts from abroad and provide legal clarifications on the recruitment if necessary, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Military Police officers will also follow the maintenance of rules of wearing military uniforms by servicemen in the territory of the airports.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan