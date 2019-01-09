Military Police officers to carry out patrol service in airports
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Military Police officers of Armenia will carry out a 24-hour patrol service in Zvartnots and Gyumri airports within the frames of the mandatory military conscription in order to welcome the conscripts from abroad and provide legal clarifications on the recruitment if necessary, the defense ministry told Armenpress.
The Military Police officers will also follow the maintenance of rules of wearing military uniforms by servicemen in the territory of the airports.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:59 Military Police officers to carry out patrol service in airports
- 12:35 Getty Research Institute digitized over 6,000 Ottoman-era photographs
- 12:34 U.S. Democrats deliver garbage to White House in shutdown protest
- 11:55 Global Economy to slow to 2.9 percent in 2019 as trade, investment weaken – World Bank says in fresh report
- 11:21 Tourism Committee to have new chair
- 11:18 One suspect in aggravated misdemeanor case around military bus turns himself in
- 10:59 Lessie Brown, the oldest person in US, dies aged 114
- 10:49 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 10:27 Tax authorities deny launching criminal case against NSS director’s father
- 10:10 Parajanov With Sarkis exhibition at Istanbul’s Pera Museum presents versatile world of Armenian maestro
- 10:03 Eric Chewning appointed new Pentagon Chief of Staff
- 09:53 Transportation authorities caution drivers on ground blizzard in several roads
- 09:48 North Korea’s Kim visits pharmaceutical factory in Beijing, China
- 09:10 Armenian community of Syria to continue full-swing restoration works in 2019
- 09:02 European Stocks - 08-01-19
- 08:59 US stocks up - 08-01-19
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-19
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-01-19
- 08:53 Oil Prices Up - 08-01-19
- 01.08-21:08 Tom Catena registers marriage at Wedding Palace of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia
- 01.08-18:28 Court makes decision to remand ex-chief investigator in March 1 case
- 01.08-18:16 Voters to hand mandates to newly elected MPs
- 01.08-17:31 Kocharyan won't personally attend next court hearing on bail request
- 01.08-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-19
- 01.08-17:20 Military police launch proceedings over attack on bus transporting new recruits
- 01.08-17:20 Asian Stocks - 08-01-19
- 01.08-17:10 Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 circulating in Armenia in usual seasonal pattern
- 01.08-16:03 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 01.08-15:45 Turkey’s Armenian newspaper LUYS to have very own eponymous TV channel in historic initiative
- 01.08-15:42 39 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays
- 01.08-15:29 EU agrees sanctions against Iranian Intelligence Service
- 01.08-15:10 Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
- 01.08-14:39 Conscripts allowed to keep cell phones, but not smartphones
- 01.08-14:05 Outgoing Republican lawmakers establish news media company
- 01.08-13:57 Military commences winter conscription
15:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 902 times Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
12:37, 01.08.2019
Viewed 726 times Armenia, Kazakhstan Security Council secretaries stress inadmissibility of attempts to transform Karaganda incident into ethnic issue
17:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 701 times Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 circulating in Armenia in usual seasonal pattern
17:20, 01.08.2019
Viewed 670 times Military police launch proceedings over attack on bus transporting new recruits
10:18, 01.08.2019
Viewed 644 times ‘There is only one solution to all our problems, and that solution is called work’, says Pashinyan