Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Military Police officers to carry out patrol service in airports


YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Military Police officers of Armenia will carry out a 24-hour patrol service in Zvartnots and Gyumri airports within the frames of the mandatory military conscription in order to welcome the conscripts from abroad and provide legal clarifications on the recruitment if necessary, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Military Police officers will also follow the maintenance of rules of wearing military uniforms by servicemen in the territory of the airports.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration