U.S. Democrats deliver garbage to White House in shutdown protest

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Two U.S. Democratic representatives from the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday delivered to the White House trash they picked up from national parks as they urged President Donald Trump to end the partial government shutdown, The Hill reports.

California Reps. Jackie Speier and Jared Huffman carried bins labeled "Trump Trash" to the front gates of the White House.

The two lawmakers collected the garbage from parks at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which is managed by the National Park Service, one of the government agencies whose current funding has been allowed to lapse.

In front of the White House on Tuesday, Speier said the government shutdown has left the country with "a real problem on our hands."

“Mr. Trump, here’s your trash," she said. "We did the work of some of your employees at the National Park Service, who by the way, in our area, have a hard time making it because it’s such a high-cost area. … We have a real problem on our hands,” Speier was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Most national parks have remained open to visitors during the government shutdown, but maintenance for the parks has been suspended.

The partial government shutdown happened when the U.S. president refused to sign a government spending bill that didn't include at least $5 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border.

The shutdown is ongoing for more than two weeks already.

