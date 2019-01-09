Getty Research Institute digitized over 6,000 Ottoman-era photographs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Getty Research Institute has digitized over 6,000 Ottoman-era photographs, Asbarez reported.

These photographs are part of the Pierre de Gigord Collection which is now housed in the Getty Research Institute and is available to study and download for free online.

The collection documents landmark architecture, urban and natural landscapes, archaeological sites of millennia-old civilizations.

The digitization project focused on photographs from the 19th century until World War I.

Among the photographs, those of a German military officer, yet to be identified, dedicated to a faraway “beloved Pauline”, have a special place and document the presence of the German army in Turkey during the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan