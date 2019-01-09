One suspect in aggravated misdemeanor case around military bus turns himself in

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. One of the people that were involved in an earlier incident around a bus transporting conscripts has turned himself in to authorities, police said.

Meanwhile, general prosecution spokesperson Arevik Khachatryan says the criminal case has been forwarded to the Investigative Committee for investigation.

The military police had earlier launched a criminal case on aggravated misdemeanor.

Footage by The Armenian Times showed a group of people blocking the bus, striking it and chanting insults, followed by a brawl. Details and what exactly the assailants wanted weren’t immediately clear. The bus was carrying newly conscripted military servicemen. No injuries were reported.

