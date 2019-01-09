Lessie Brown, the oldest person in US, dies aged 114

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Lessie Brown, the oldest person in the United States, has died on January 8 at the age of 114 at the home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Associated Press reports.

She was born in 1904 in Georgia and grew up on a farm near Stockbridge, outside Atlanta. She was one of 12 children and moved to Cleveland with her family when she was 18.

She married about four years later and had three girls and two boys. Her husband, Robert Brown, died in 1991.

Brown said in 2013 it was God’s will that she had lived so long. Others in her family attributed her long life to the fact that she ate a sweet potato nearly every day until she was well past 100.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan