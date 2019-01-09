Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of Georgia’s ministry of territorial development and infrastructures informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.
There are accumulated 129 trucks and 24 passenger vehicles in the Russian side, Armenia’s emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
