Tax authorities deny launching criminal case against NSS director’s father

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has denied media reports on launching a criminal case against the father of National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan.

The Zhamanak newspaper published an article today entitled “Scandalous criminal case: the SRC has launched a criminal case against Artur Vanetsyan’s father.

The State Revenue Committee (SRC), released a statement and denied the report. “The State Revenue Committee is officially refuting the report and is informing that the abovementioned information is false,” the SRC said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan