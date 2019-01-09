Transportation authorities caution drivers on ground blizzard in several roads

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. As of 09:30, transportation authorities reported ground blizzard conditions in the roads of Aragats, Artik and Gavar regions and sections of roads of the Vedi-Lanjar, Kuchak-Aparan and Lanjik.

The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies said the weather conditions in the roads of Dilijan is foggy, and clear ice has developed on parts of the Aragats and Gavar roads.

The Kuchak-Aparan road is difficult to pass due to blizzard and low visibility conditions.

A severe snowstorm and extremely low visibility has prompted the shutdown of the Vardenyats Pass. All remaining roads of national and inter-state significance are open for traffic.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan