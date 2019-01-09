LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.80% to $1859.00, copper price up by 0.14% to $5922.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $1952.00, nickel price up by 0.27% to $11135.00, tin price up by 0.18% to $19775.00, zinc price up by 0.95% to $2485.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.22% to $44000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.