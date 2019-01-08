Court makes decision to remand ex-chief investigator in March 1 case

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has made a decision to remand ex-chief investigator in March 1 case Vahagn Harutyunyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Special Investigation Service.

Two new accusations have been pressed against Harutyunyan - Abuse of official power, which negligently caused grave consequences and abuse of official powers that have been accompanied by violence, use of arms or special means. Earlier, Vahagn Harutyunyan was accused of fabricating evidence. He is still wanted by law enforcement bodies of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan