Voters to hand mandates to newly elected MPs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. For the first time the parliamentary mandates will be delivered to the MPs by the voters instead of the chairman of the Central Electoral Commission, CEC secretary Armen Smbatyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The solemn ceremony of handing the mandates to the MPs will take place on January 10. The innovation of the ceremony is that this year randomly selected voters will hand the mandates to the MPs”, Smbatyan said, adding that a total of 28 voters will hand the mandate.

Early parliamentary elections took place on December 9, 2018. “My step” bloc received 88 mandates, Prosperous Armenia Party received 26 mandates and Luminous Armenia Party received 18 mandates.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan