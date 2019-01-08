Kocharyan won't personally attend next court hearing on bail request

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The court hearing on former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s motion requesting bail will resume tomorrow, January 9.

The session took place earlier on December 28th, 2018, but was adjourned.

Kocharyan filed the motion requesting bail as an alternative measure of restraint on December 26th.

Kocharyan's attorney Hayk Alumyan told ARMENPRESS the former president will not personally attend the hearing. "He didn't find it expedient to participate in the session," the attorney said.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two police officers, during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan