Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-19

YEREVAN, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 484.37 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.91 drams to 554.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 7.22 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.40 drams to 618.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 402.13 drams to 20123.24 drams. Silver price up by 11.12 drams to 245.27 drams. Platinum price up by 482.99 drams to 12816.46 drams.