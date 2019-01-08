Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 circulating in Armenia in usual seasonal pattern

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The situation in terms of acute respiratory viruses and influenza is usual to the season and under control, the healthcare ministry said.

As of January 8, 597 patients are hospitalized across the country for respiratory infections. 96% of the cases are among children. Lab tests have confirmed the virus to be Influenza A virus subtype H1N1.

According to the World Health Organization, influenza viruses are common due to seasonality in European region countries.

