Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian authorities inform that on January 8, as of 15:30, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles.

Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that the highway is closed for heavy trucks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




