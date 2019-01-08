EU agrees sanctions against Iranian Intelligence Service

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has agreed sanctions against Iran’s Intelligence Service for planning assassinations in Europe, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said, Reuters reports.

“EU just agreed to enact sanctions against an Iranian Intelligence Service for its assassination plots on European soil. Strong signal from the EU that we will not accept such behavior in Europe,” Samuelsen said on Twitter.

In November 2018 the EU foreign ministers held talks in Brussels during which they agreed to expand the list of sanctions imposed on Iran due to the scandal in Denmark. Denmark has recalled its Ambassador from Tehran over the reports on illegal activities of Iranian special services in the country.

