Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The number of female lawmakers will be 32 in the new Parliament of Armenia: their number was 18 in the previous convocation Parliament, reports Armenpress.

The females will comprise nearly 25% of 132 MPs in the Parliament of 7th convocation.

My Step alliance will have 23 female lawmakers in the Parliament, the Prosperous Armenia party – 5 female MPs and the Bright Armenia party – 4 female MPs.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9. Based on the election results, three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties have been elected to the Parliament.

My Step alliance will have 88 seats, the Prosperous Armenia party – 26 and the Bright Armenia party – 18 seats in the new Parliament.

The first session will be held on January 14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan