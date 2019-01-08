Conscripts allowed to keep cell phones, but not smartphones

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. At the defense minister’s order, during the ongoing winter conscription new recruits are allowed to keep mobile phones, but with certain limitations in the device’s characteristics.

Military Commissar of Armenia Henrik Muradyan told reporters today that new conscripts can keep phones that do not have cameras or internet accessibility.

“The majority already have these kinds of cell phones,” he said.

Muradyan said the commanding staff of each military base will supervise that all requirements are met.

