Outgoing Republican lawmakers establish news media company

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Outgoing Republican lawmakers Arman Saghatelyan, Karen Bekaryan, Mihran Hakobyan and Samvel Farmanyan have established a media company called Quartet Media.

The company has acquired the Tert.am, an online news outlet, ArmNews CJSC and Radio 107 FM LLC.

In a statement, the four lawmakers said they decided to establish the company by “attaching importance to the key role of mass media in the development of our public-political life and public agenda, as well as considering media to be an inseparable part of our [vocation] and chosen path”.

They said that all the subsidiaries will be represented under the Tert.am trademark, and Aram Antinyan will manage it as an executive director.

The Republican Party of Armenia, the former ruling party, failed to garner sufficient votes in the December 9 general election and will not be represented in the new parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan