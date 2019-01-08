Military commences winter conscription

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The mandatory winter conscription has commenced at the central recruitment station of the defense ministry.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan personally visited the facility to supervise the process.

He said that as always the military has greatly focused on the health of the conscripts.

Davtyan said they will also focus on technical safety rules of the transportation vehicles due to winter season.

