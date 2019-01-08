Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

There is a trend of reduction in shooting at border – Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. There is a trend of decline in number of shots at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to a certain extent, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan told reporters at the defense ministry’s central assembly station, reports Armenpress.

“There is no major change at the borders. The ceasefire regime is mainly maintained. If we compare with the previous years, there is a trend of reduction in number of shots to a certain extent”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration