There is a trend of reduction in shooting at border – Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. There is a trend of decline in number of shots at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to a certain extent, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan told reporters at the defense ministry’s central assembly station, reports Armenpress.

“There is no major change at the borders. The ceasefire regime is mainly maintained. If we compare with the previous years, there is a trend of reduction in number of shots to a certain extent”, he said.

