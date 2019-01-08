Armenia, Kazakhstan Security Council secretaries stress inadmissibility of attempts to transform Karaganda incident into ethnic issue

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Gabit Bayzhanov, Grigoryan’s office said.

Bayzhanov also serves as an aide to Kazakhstan’s president.

The sides exchanged ideas over the situations in Karaganda. Grigoryan extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends on Zhanseit Bakytzhanul, the victim who died in the incident.

Both sides emphasized the inadmissibility of transforming the tragedy that occurred as a result of an household altercation into an ethnic issue. The security council secretaries of the two countries attached importance to a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident and brining those responsible to justice.

At the same time they highlighted the importance of ensuring continuous direct contact between authorities of both countries.

