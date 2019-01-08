One killed after oil tanker catches fires in south of Hong Kong
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. An oil tanker caught fire in Hong Kong’s southern Lamma Island, killing at least one crew member, police said, with witnesses reporting a loud blast that shook windows several kilometers away, Reuters reports.
21 people were rescued.
“There are still some crew that haven’t been saved”, a police spokeswoman told Reuters. She was not immediately able to provide more details including the name of the tanker, or its size.
A picture of the coastal oil tanker posted on a police Facebook page showed it listing with black smoke pouring from the hull. The ship’s name, Aulac Fortune, could be seen on the stern.
