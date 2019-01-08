Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Man wounds 20 children in Beijing school attack


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A man has wounded 20 children in one of Beijing’s elementary schools shortly after 11:00 local time in China, local authorities said.

The perpetrator has been arrested at the scene and he is yet to be identified.

It is unclear what the attacker used as a weapon.

All injured school children have been hospitalized and three are in serious condition.

The motive of the attack wasn’t immediately clear.

