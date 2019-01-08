Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 8, as of 11:10, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




