Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 8, as of 11:10, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.
Vardenyats Pass is closed.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.
Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to provinces.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
