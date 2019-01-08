Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Stepantsminda-Lars road open only for light passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars road is open only for light passenger vehicles as of 10:00, January 8, the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Georgian transportation authorities told their Armenian counterparts that the road remains closed for cargo trucks until further notice.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

00:05, 01.01.2019
Viewed 2872 times
Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas Holidays

09:49, 01.08.2019
Viewed 149 times
North Korea’s Kim visits China at Xi Jinping’s invitation

09:15, 01.08.2019
Viewed 148 times
Oil Prices Up - 07-01-19

09:18, 01.08.2019
Viewed 142 times
European Stocks - 07-01-19

09:21, 01.08.2019
Viewed 138 times
US stocks up - 07-01-19



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration