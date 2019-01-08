Artsakh state budget entries to increase by additional 5 billion AMD – presidential advisor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 state budget entries of the Republic of Artsakh will increase by an additional 5 billion AMD, Artsakh president’s advisor Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Recently the Parliament of Artsakh approved the bill on making changes in the Mining Code initiated by MP Eduard Aghabekyan, according to which the tax privilege for Base Metals mining company has been eliminated, as a result of which the state budget revenues will increase by an additional 5 billion AMD in 2019. The government will have more opportunities to solve numerous socio-economic problems in our Republic”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





