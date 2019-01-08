Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

‘There is only one solution to all our problems, and that solution is called work’, says Pashinyan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated all people on the first working day in 2019, reports Armenpress.

“Congratulations to all of us on the first working day of the year. There is only one solution to all our problems, and that solution is called work.

Long live the work!”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




