Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Trump, Macron discuss situation in Syria over phone


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed plans for withdrawal of the US troops from Syria during a telephone conversation, the White House said, Reuters reported.

“The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, including the commitment of the United States and France to the destruction of ISIS as well as plans for a strong, deliberate, and coordinated withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria”, the White House said in a statement, referring to the militant group Islamic State by an acronym.

“They reiterated that any further use of chemical weapons in Syria must not be tolerated”, the statement added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

00:05, 01.01.2019
Viewed 2872 times
Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas Holidays

09:49, 01.08.2019
Viewed 149 times
North Korea’s Kim visits China at Xi Jinping’s invitation

09:15, 01.08.2019
Viewed 148 times
Oil Prices Up - 07-01-19

09:18, 01.08.2019
Viewed 142 times
European Stocks - 07-01-19

09:21, 01.08.2019
Viewed 138 times
US stocks up - 07-01-19



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration