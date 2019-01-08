Trump, Macron discuss situation in Syria over phone

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed plans for withdrawal of the US troops from Syria during a telephone conversation, the White House said, Reuters reported.

“The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, including the commitment of the United States and France to the destruction of ISIS as well as plans for a strong, deliberate, and coordinated withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria”, the White House said in a statement, referring to the militant group Islamic State by an acronym.

“They reiterated that any further use of chemical weapons in Syria must not be tolerated”, the statement added.

