Roads and weather update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. As of 08:30, January 8, several roads in Armenia are difficult to pass due to weather conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a road and weather notification.

According to the ministry, the Vardenyats Pass is closed for traffic. The Sotk-Karvajar road is difficult to pass. Snow is falling in the city of Gyumri, the village of Ashotsk and the Amasya region. Drivers are cautioned of clear ice in the Sisian-Zanger road.

Authorities advise drivers to use exclusively winter tires.

Georgian transportation authorities told their Armenian counterparts that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open only for light passenger vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

