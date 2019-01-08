North Korea’s Kim visits China at Xi Jinping’s invitation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Beijing on January 7 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, BBC reports.

The visit will last until January 10.

The two leaders will hold a private meeting.

They met last June, the first such meeting for a sitting US president.

Speculation had grown on Monday that Mr Kim was possibly making his way to China after South Korea’s Yonhap news reported that a North Korean train had been seen crossing the border.

Dozens of security vehicles and officials blocked roads around the train station in the border town of Dandong.

Hotel guests in Dandong had also not been allowed to enter rooms that faced the border, with news outlet Kyodo calling this an “apparent move to prevent the train from being seen”.

Kim’s visit, during which he is being accompanied by several leading North Korean officials, is his fourth to China in less than a year.

