LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.64% to $1874.00, copper price up by 0.92% to $5914.00, lead price stood at $1950.00, nickel price up by 0.95% to $11105.00, tin price up by 0.97% to $19740.00, zinc price up by 1.15% to $2461.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $45000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.