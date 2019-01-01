Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas Holidays

YEREVAN, JANUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyuan has addressed a congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“My dear people: proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia, proud citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, proud Armenians of the Diaspora.

We left behind the year 2018. It will remain in the history of the world and the Armenian people, in the memory of each Armenian as a year of reinstatement of people’s power, civil dignity, optimism and statehood.

The year 2018 was a year when the Armenian nationals and the Diaspora-based Armenians, adults and children, male and female, rural or urban united around one common goal and forged our common victory, which ultimately became an exceptional achievement of national unity.

At this borderline of 2018-2019, I want to formulate the task that is set in front of us: to make of 2019 just as dear and loved and memorable as the year 2018. And I consider it necessary to record that the passing year was not the summit of our victories, but only the foot, not the end of line of our march, but just the beginning. In 2019 we must achieve new heights, record new achievements first of all in our socio-economic life.

Our main task in 2019 is the economic revolution and making its results more tangible. But next year will not be the climax of our victories, not because our flight will be low, but because our national and state ambitions will be higher and higher.

This is the key point of the non-violent, velvety, popular revolution in Armenia. When people believe in the power of their unity, the power of their past and future. We believe in the creative talent of every citizen, and the year 2019 should become the year of creative talent’s victory when every individual citizen of the Republic of Armenia, every Armenian who have immigrated to Armenia can see themselves not as consumers, but creative individuals, not followers but leaders, not tax-evaders but taxpayers, not unemployed but employed citizens, not in the role of a poor person, but as people fighting against poverty with creative thinking and just work.

2019 should become a year of personal effort, a year of harmonious mind and work. Therefore, on these New Year’s Eve, our mood should be filled with new strength and energy, with new optimism and love for the sake of our homeland.

Dear Compatriots,

On the New Year’s Eve, I would like to send special greetings to all our soldiers, officers and generals who are on the frontline safeguarding our peace.

I welcome the officers of the Armenian Police, the National Security Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Justice who are carrying out their service duties on New Year’s Eve, ensuring the security of our people.

I greet our healthcare workers, energy, telecommunications, transport workers, and all those who are celebrating the New Year while performing their job duties.

Finally, I welcome all the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, all our compatriots in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

I love all of you, I am proud of you and I bow before you all. Smile to each other, dear compatriots, because here the New Year is coming.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!

So long live freedom, long live the Republic of Armenia, long live our children and we who live and will live in Free and Happy Armenia”.