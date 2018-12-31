Gas tariff will not increase for Armenian consumers – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESS. There will be no change in the tariff of the gas imported to Armenia from Russia, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook live broadcast.

“I had a phone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin twice yesterday during which we discussed the gas tariff imported to Armenia and we can say we reached a solution, at least for the upcoming visible future. There are two rings of gas supply – one is Russian company Gazprom and the gas supplied by that company to Gazprom Armenia, and the other is the gas supply by Gazprom Armenia to our consumers in Armenia.

In fact, it has happened so that Gazprom Armenia and Gazprom Companies have to revise gas tariff. Some changes will take place in the tariff, and some increase of the prize will take place. But thank to our domestic regulations there will be no change of the tariff for Armenian consumers”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that the issue of gas tariff will always be on the table of negotiations. “Anyway, we do everything to prevent any additional problems for consumers”, he said.

The acting PM emphasized that during the two phone conversations with Putin they discussed no other issues but gas tariff.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan