“Galaxy” Group of Companies has summarized the year of 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. “Galaxy” Group of Companies has summarized the year 2018 with new ventures, teams’ enlargements, and social responsibility projects. The group which operates since 1999 has summarized the results of 2018 with positive indicators and as a responsible business, it has paid more than 13 billion AMD (more than 27 million USD) to the tax authorities of the Republic of Armenia, “Galaxy” Group of Companies told Armenpress.

“The leading force of the country is the healthy business environment and for us, professionalism and high-quality service, in all those sectors where we are present, has vital importance. It is equally important for us to be socially responsible vis-a-vis our professional community and the country at large, and improvement of lives of people through social programs and sectoral innovation as well. I am thankful to our teammates, our local and international partners, our country and the public for their key participation in the implementation of this year’s projects of “Galaxy” Group of Companies”- has mentioned Aram Khachatryan, General Director of “Galaxy Concern”.

“Galaxy” group unites 15 companies with more than 3000 employees. As of December 2018, the average salary in the group is 315, 000 AMD, and percentage of women occupying decision-making positions is 42%, which is an exceptional record not only for big corporations in Armenia but also for European and American ones too. “Galaxy” Group of Companies, in Armenia, is presented in the sectors of IT and telecommunications, trades and services, immovable property and construction.

“This year Ucom had announced about digital transformation: From now on, we are not a regular telecommunication operator, rather we are a company which creates digital services and provides them. In this regard, in 2018 we made a number of innovative offers which became the basis for Ucom’s “SaaS” i.e. presenting the program as a service. Through “Armat” laboratories, we have continued to support important projects and contests which conduce to the advancement of engineering thought. As a result, young engineers representing Armenia got an opportunity to participate in a contest in Mexico with teams coming from 180 countries”-noted Hayk Yesayan, co-founder and General Director of “Ucom”, part of “Galaxy” Group.

“I think that the year of 2018 was indeed productive and successful, as because we registered one of our most important achievements: “IUNetworks” entered into the international market. In honor of Armenia’s IT sector, the innovative solutions offered by our company won the international contests for delivering program on securing transition of state services provided by Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan onto electronic governance. For this, I express my deep gratitude to our team for gigantic and devoted work”-said Vahram Merangulyan, General Director of “IUNetworks”, part of “Galaxy” Group.

“Surely, 2018 was full of challenges and difficulties, but “Yerevan mall” could keep its adhered way: to become one of the most favorite places of entertainment for citizens by guaranteeing high-level and exclusive services. During the passing year, “Yerevan mall” started operation of its new, trade-entertaining section,-Yerevan Gallery, which is distinguished by its unique architecture and design”-noted Vazrik Sekoyan, General Director of “Yerevan Mall” Trade and Entertainment Complex, part of “Galaxy” Group.

“Galaxy” Group of Companies, represented by its members of Management Board and companies part of the Group, during 2018 implemented social responsibility projects by continuing to arm contact line of RA with installation of innovative defensive systems, supporting educational programs in the field of engineering, programming and robotics, and by having key participation in implementation of more than a dozen creative and cultural projects.

The Management Board of “Galaxy” Group of Companies headed by Gurgen Khachatryan and Artyom Khachatryan, for the year of 2019 announces about the start of the biggest project of public importance, the details of which will be presented for public discussion soon.