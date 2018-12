YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS brings you the top events of the past week in a recap below.

Armenia reaffirms its clear stance on priority of status and security of Nagorno Karabakh – MFA spokesperson

Pushinyan, Putin discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

Armenia to continue running initiating policy in EAEU

Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate at 6%

2018 Armenia tourism grows 8,8%



Yerevan City Council approves five-year action plan



Electricity tariffs to be lowered for vulnerable families

Influenza, acute respiratory infections on the rise; healthcare ministry advises vaccinations

Catholicos holds meeting with ARMENPRESS director on occasion of agency’s centennial

Acting FM Mnatsakanyan awards ARMENPRESS for covering at best recent La Francophonie Summit

New limitations for duty-free personal use imports through NON-AIR transport

Erdogan administration requests stripping Garo Paylan off immunity

Turkish tanks cross into Syria