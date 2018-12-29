Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Roads and weather update


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of transportation reports clear ice on some parts of the Goris and Sisian regional roads as of 17:00.

The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies said the Vardenyats Pass is closed due to a snowstorm and low visibility.

Road supervision agencies are carrying out snow removal and clearing works.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

