Mayrapetyan requests authorities permission to travel abroad for “immediate medical treatment”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Lawyers of businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan claim he needs immediate medical attention and have requested authorities to allow him travel abroad for the matter.

Mayrapetyan is charged with bribery-related accusations and was arrested pending trial but later released on a 30,000,000 dram bail. He was taken to a hospital following his release.

His lawyers released a statement today on his health condition. They said that surgeons have affirmed that the required medical equipment for treating Mayrapetyan’s condition is not available in Armenia, and that the businessman needs to be immediately taken to Germany.

Since Mayrapetyan’s passport is at the Special Investigative Service, his lawyers appealed to the agency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan